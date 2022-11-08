These discounted Microsoft Surface devices are your early Black Friday deals!

Black Friday is still more than two weeks away, but you don’t have to wait that long if you are in a rush to find discounted Surface devices. Microsoft is already offering its products at impressive discounts on Amazon, giving you some of the best early Black Friday deals. That said, here are some of the biggest discounts on Microsoft Surface devices you can consider right now.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft is now offering its Surface Laptop 3 on huge sale, and there are two variants you can choose from. The 15-inch variant boasting a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 Quad-Core processor, 128GB SSD, and 8GB RAM is now 50% off, saving you a total of $620. If you want a more powerful and compact choice, the 13.6-inch model is the choice. It has a smaller screen size but offers an Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB SSD, and 16GB RAM. Even more, it can save you a bigger discount at $900.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Looking for something closer to Surface Laptop 3? Microsoft also put Surface Laptop 4 on a 21% sale to let you save $500. Aside from its PixelSense touchscreen and Dolby Atmos audio, it also comes with a very impressive configuration, delivering you an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB hard disk size.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

Try the flexibility of Surface Laptop Studio, which has an adjustable 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow Display with a 2400 x 1600 (201 ppi) resolution and an aspect ratio of 3:2. Use it as a laptop, a viewing tablet, or as a portable studio where you can write, draw, or just doodle. Microsoft lets you get its Intel Core i7 configuration with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD at a discounted price, saving you $330 today.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Surface Pro 6’s 8th Gen Intel Core i5 configuration with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is also on sale. At 27% off, you can save $240 on this flexible device, which also offers different ways on how you want to use its spacious 12.3” PixelSense display.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is a good portable device but lacks a USB-C port. Microsoft brought this in Surface Pro 7 while remaining as lightweight and flexible as its predecessor. If this is your choice, Microsoft is now offering a $711 discount on its 10th Gen Intel Core i7 configuration with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

With the release of Surface Pro 9, discounts on its predecessor are expected. And so, here it is. Microsoft now offers decent discounts on its Surface Pro 8 laptop-tablet hybrid device with an Intel Evo Platform Core i7 processor. You have the choice between the 16GB RAM/512GB SSD or the 32GB RAM/1TB SSD variant, which can help you save $522 or $370, respectively.

Microsoft Surface Go 2

Surface Go made quite an impression when it was released in 2018. However, its Pentium processor held it back. Then Surface Go 2 arrived with better options: 8th Gen Intel Pentium Gold processor or a Core M3 option. With the latter supporting the Surface Go 2, you get a better Surface Go device with more power and capabilities. Microsoft is now offering this Intel Core M3 configuration with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD at a 51% discounted price. And if you are still considering the cheaper Pentium variant, there are also discounted deals for it. You can choose between the 8GB RAM/128GB SSD and the 4GB RAM/64GB options, which come with 37% and 33% discounts.

Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft is continuously new features to make Surface Duos the ideal extension device for its Windows PCs. And if you are a total Windows fan and want to get the best out of your Windows Surface laptop, Surface Duo is your friend. Get this AT&T-locked 256GB device now at 45% off, and experience the convenience of a huge screen in a foldable phone.