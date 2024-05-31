Be My Eyes AI app for Windows 11 still needs a lot of catching up to do with its mobile version

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

When Microsoft said that it was partnering up with the company Be My Eyes last year, it was expected that its “Be My AI” feature would be coming to Windows 11 after successful mobile releases on iOS and Android. And it’s true: the company has now announced that Be My AI is available for download via Microsoft Store for folks with Windows 11 devices.

The premise of Be My AI is simple: It helps visually impaired people to use computers by giving them the best description of whatever it is on the screen. It uses OpenAI’s GPT-4 with the Vision model, coming with options to describe your screen, local/online images, and more.

When you open the app, it greets you with options like “Describe my screen,” “Take picture,” “Describe picture,” and “Describe clipboard.” You can summon these features with Ctrl + Alt + H/J/K/L shortcuts, and thanks to its lightweight design, you won’t need to sacrifice a lot of storage or memory to run it.

“With the Be My Eyes for Windows app, people who are blind or have low vision can now receive rapid, automated descriptions of screen elements, photographs and diagrams through AI-based natural language conversations,” the company explains.

Be My AI is now available for both Windows 10 & 11. It does not have access to the internet for real-time information. But, you’d need to connect to the internet as it operates on servers and provides responses based on a large dataset of pre-existing information.

But it appears that it still has a long way to go to match the mobile version of the app. The mobile version offers additional features such as live video support, connecting you to over a million volunteers, video assistance, and community stories – lots of features that haven’t made their way to the Windows 10/11 version just yet.