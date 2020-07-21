The Australian Ratings Board has revealed age classifications for two upcoming Microsoft games: Battletoads and Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition.

Reported by Gematsu, Australian Classification released the official ratings descriptions of Battletoads and Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition last night.

Both games have been granted PG ratings – Parental Guidance for any tiny loser children that are reading – meaning that any immature baby gamers are going to need a parent backseat gaming behind them. They won’t though. Parents do not care.

Anyways, Battletoads has been granted its PG rating for mild crude humour, violence, coarse language and online interactivity. On the other hand, Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition has been created for mild themes, mild violence and online interactivity. Check out their pretty charts below:

Battletoads and Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition are both set to launch in Xbox Game Pass with the latter presumably being a PC exclusive considering Age of Empires Definitive Edition and Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition have yet to come to Xbox consoles, despite Xbox consoles supporting keyboard and mouse controls.

Maybe the series’ PC exclusivity will change by the time the all-new Age of Empires 4 comes around in the future.