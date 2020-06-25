AWS takes on Microsoft PowerApps with the new Amazon Honeycode

AWS today announced a new service called Amazon Honeycode that will compete with Microsoft PowerApps. Like PowerApps, this new Honeycode service is targeted towards citizen developers. Amazon Honeycode will allow anyone to quickly create mobile and web applications with no programming knowledge.

Honeycode users can use a simple visual application builder to create highly interactive web and mobile applications backed by a powerful AWS-built database to perform tasks like tracking data over time and notifying users of changes, routing approvals, and facilitating interactive business processes.

Users can create applications that range in complexity from a task-tracking application for a small team to a project management system that manages a complex workflow for multiple teams or departments.

Honeycode customers can get started creating applications in minutes, build applications with up to 20 users for free, and only pay for the users and storage for larger applications

“Customers have told us that the need for custom applications far outstrips the capacity of developers to create them,” said Larry Augustin, Vice President, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Now with Amazon Honeycode, almost anyone can create powerful custom mobile and web applications without the need to write code.”

If you are looking for a low-code platform, check out Microsoft PowerApps platform.

Using Power Apps, you can quickly build custom business apps that connect to your business data stored either in the underlying data platform (Common Data Service) or in various online and on-premises data sources (SharePoint, Excel, Office 365, Dynamics 365, SQL Server, and others).

Source: Amazon