B&H is offering a massive $400 on the OnePlus 8 smartphone. The smartphone offers flagship-tier hardware at an affordable price, and a $400 discount has made it even more affordable. The OnePlus 8 is now selling at $400, down from $800. You can buy the smartphone from the below link.

ONEPLUS 8 specs

The OnePlus 8 is similar to the 8 Pro in a lot of ways. The OnePlus 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. Like the 8 Pro, it will be available in two storage options — 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

Talking about the rear cameras, the OnePlus 8 packs a 48MP IMX586 sensor, 16MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera. For selfies, you get 16MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX471 sensor. Other specs include a 6.55-inch 90Hz display with a resolution of 1080p, 4,300mAh battery, Warp Charge 30T over USB-C, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, WiFi 6, and 5G compatibility.