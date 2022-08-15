Avatar profile photo may come to WhatsApp soon

WhatsApp is working on a new capability for the users to be able to use avatars as their profile photos in the instant chat messaging service. Renowned leaker WABetainfo spotted the upcoming feature on the WhatsApp Android app a couple of days ago, but that does not mean it will be limited to Android users. According to the leaker, avatar profile photos will be available on other platforms as well.

Avatar profile photo is all about letting users choose their perfect avatar. As can be seen in the screenshot, users will also be able to select the background color of their choosing while creating avatars. It is not just the profile photo section where the instant chat messaging platform will introduce avatar support. The chat messenger is also working on another functionality that will allow users to use avatars as a mask while placing video calls.

Currently, these features are not available for beta testers, meaning you can not test them even after registering as a beta member. But it is highly likely WhatsApp will introduce these new functionalities to beta users first. Unfortunately, though, we do not know when it will go live for beta testers or the general public.

Apart from avatar profile photos, WhatsApp will also introduce new privacy features to its chat messenger, and these will probably be available very soon. Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg recently announced three important features to protect. These include the ability to exit group chats without notifying others, control who can see when you are online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages. You can learn more about these features here.

If you are using WhatsApp, which upcoming features are the most exciting to you? Also, if you have suggestions or a feature idea, you can tell us in the comments section.