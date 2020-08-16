Microsoft has released the August firmware update for Surface Book 2 and Surface Pro X. As expected, the firmware update brings no new features, instead, what you get is bug fixes and performance improvements, which will improve the overall experience.
The August firmware update for Surface Book 2 includes improvements to the Windows Hello camera experience, fixes for an issue where the CPU will throttle down to.4GHz, and improvements to battery smart charging ability. Surface Pro X, on the other hand, has received system stability improvements, improvements to the Powe status UI, Detection sensor improvement, fix for the bluescreen error state, fix for the display scale issue, and more. You can see the official changelog below.
Surface Book 2 firmware update changelog
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414
|Intel® AVStream Camera 2500
|30.18305.6.12414
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414
|Intel® Control Logic
|30.18305.6.12414
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414
|Intel® CSI2 Host Controller
|30.18305.6.12414
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414
|Intel® Imaging Signal Processor 2500
|30.18305.6.12414
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414
|Intel® Microsoft Camera Front
|30.18305.6.12414
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414
|Intel® Microsoft Camera IR
|30.18305.6.12414
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414
|Intel® Microsoft Camera Rear
|30.18305.6.12414
|Surface – Firmware – 390.3279.768.0
|Surface UEFI Capsule
|390.3279.768.0
Surface Pro X firmware update changelog
|Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device
|1.0.1080.0000
|Surface UEFI
|3.517.140.0
|Qualcomm(R) Hexagon(TM) 690 DSP
|1.0.1130.0000
|Qualcomm(R) Power Management
|1.0.0980.0000
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP
|1.0.1120.0000
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP
|1.0.1120.0000
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP
|1.0.1120.2
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP
|1.0.1120.2
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP
|1.0.1120.2
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device
|1.0.1120.0000
|Surface Camera AVStream Mini Driver
|1.0.1120.2
|Surface Camera Front Sensor Driver Extension
|1.0.1120.2
|Surface Camera Rear Sensor Driver Extension
|1.0.1120.2
|Surface Pro X CDSP Subsystem Bus Device Extension
|1.0.1160.0000
|Surface Pro X Power Engine Plug-in Device
|1.0.1130.0000
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP
|1.0.1120.0000
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP
|1.0.1120.0000
|Surface Camera Aux Sensor Driver Extension
|1.0.1120.2
|Surface Integration Service Device
|6.83.139.0
|Surface SMF
|11.2.0.1
|Qualcomm(R) Hexagon(TM) 690 DSP
|1.0.1130.0000
|Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU
|26.18.1180.0000
|Surface Pro X Sensors Subsystem Bus Device Extension
|1.0.710.2
To download and install Microsoft’s latest August firmware update on your Surface Book 2 or Surface Pro X, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.