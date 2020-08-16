Microsoft has released the August firmware update for Surface Book 2 and Surface Pro X. As expected, the firmware update brings no new features, instead, what you get is bug fixes and performance improvements, which will improve the overall experience.

The August firmware update for Surface Book 2 includes improvements to the Windows Hello camera experience, fixes for an issue where the CPU will throttle down to.4GHz, and improvements to battery smart charging ability. Surface Pro X, on the other hand, has received system stability improvements, improvements to the Powe status UI, Detection sensor improvement, fix for the bluescreen error state, fix for the display scale issue, and more. You can see the official changelog below.

Surface Book 2 firmware update changelog

Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414Intel® AVStream Camera 250030.18305.6.12414

  • Improves the Windows Hello camera experience and resolves stability issues.
Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414Intel® Control Logic30.18305.6.12414

  • Improves the Windows Hello camera experience and resolves stability issues.
Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414Intel® CSI2 Host Controller30.18305.6.12414

  • Improves the Windows Hello camera experience and resolves stability issues.
Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414Intel® Imaging Signal Processor 250030.18305.6.12414

  • Improves the Windows Hello camera experience and resolves stability issues.
Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414Intel® Microsoft Camera Front30.18305.6.12414

  • Improves the Windows Hello camera experience and resolves stability issues.
Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414Intel® Microsoft Camera IR30.18305.6.12414

  • Improves the Windows Hello camera experience and resolves stability issues.
Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414Intel® Microsoft Camera Rear30.18305.6.12414

  • Improves the Windows Hello camera experience and resolves stability issues.
Surface – Firmware – 390.3279.768.0Surface UEFI Capsule390.3279.768.0

  • Resolves an issue where the CPU will throttle down to .4GHz, and *improves the Battery Smart Charging reliability.

Surface Pro X firmware update changelog

Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware UpdateQualcomm(R) System Manager Device1.0.1080.0000

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface UEFI3.517.140.0

  • Enables the Eye Contact feature, addresses security updates, and addresses display scale issues.
Qualcomm(R) Hexagon(TM) 690 DSP1.0.1130.0000

  • Enables the Eye Contact feature.
Qualcomm(R) Power Management1.0.0980.0000

  • Enables the Eye Contact feature.
Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP1.0.1120.0000

  • Enables the Eye Contact feature.
Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP1.0.1120.0000

  • Enables the Eye Contact feature.
Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP1.0.1120.2

  • Enables the Eye Contact feature.
Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP1.0.1120.2

  • Enables the Eye Contact feature.
Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP1.0.1120.2

  • Enables the Eye Contact feature.
Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device1.0.1120.0000

  • Enables the Eye Contact feature.
Surface Camera AVStream Mini Driver1.0.1120.2

  • Enables the Eye Contact feature.
Surface Camera Front Sensor Driver Extension1.0.1120.2

  • Enables the Eye Contact feature.
Surface Camera Rear Sensor Driver Extension1.0.1120.2

  • Enables the Eye Contact feature.
Surface Pro X CDSP Subsystem Bus Device Extension1.0.1160.0000

  • Enables the Eye Contact feature.
Surface Pro X Power Engine Plug-in Device1.0.1130.0000

  • Enables the Eye Contact feature.
Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP1.0.1120.0000

  • Enables the Eye Contact feature and the resolves Camera App crash.
Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP1.0.1120.0000

  • Enables the Eye Contact feature and resolves the Camera App crash.
Surface Camera Aux Sensor Driver Extension1.0.1120.2

  • Enables the Eye Contact feature and resolves the Camera App crash.
Surface Integration Service Device6.83.139.0

  • Improves the Power status UI.
Surface SMF11.2.0.1

  • Improves device stability and performance.
Qualcomm(R) Hexagon(TM) 690 DSP1.0.1130.0000

  • Resolves bluescreen error state.
Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU26.18.1180.0000

  • Resolves Edge performance scenario.
Surface Pro X Sensors Subsystem Bus Device Extension1.0.710.2

  • Detection sensor improvement.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest August firmware update on your Surface Book 2 or Surface Pro X, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

