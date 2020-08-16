Microsoft has released the August firmware update for Surface Book 2 and Surface Pro X. As expected, the firmware update brings no new features, instead, what you get is bug fixes and performance improvements, which will improve the overall experience.

The August firmware update for Surface Book 2 includes improvements to the Windows Hello camera experience, fixes for an issue where the CPU will throttle down to.4GHz, and improvements to battery smart charging ability. Surface Pro X, on the other hand, has received system stability improvements, improvements to the Powe status UI, Detection sensor improvement, fix for the bluescreen error state, fix for the display scale issue, and more. You can see the official changelog below.

Surface Book 2 firmware update changelog

Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414 Intel® AVStream Camera 2500 30.18305.6.12414 Improves the Windows Hello camera experience and resolves stability issues. Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414 Intel® Control Logic 30.18305.6.12414 Improves the Windows Hello camera experience and resolves stability issues. Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414 Intel® CSI2 Host Controller 30.18305.6.12414 Improves the Windows Hello camera experience and resolves stability issues. Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414 Intel® Imaging Signal Processor 2500 30.18305.6.12414 Improves the Windows Hello camera experience and resolves stability issues. Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414 Intel® Microsoft Camera Front 30.18305.6.12414 Improves the Windows Hello camera experience and resolves stability issues. Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414 Intel® Microsoft Camera IR 30.18305.6.12414 Improves the Windows Hello camera experience and resolves stability issues. Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.12414 Intel® Microsoft Camera Rear 30.18305.6.12414 Improves the Windows Hello camera experience and resolves stability issues. Surface – Firmware – 390.3279.768.0 Surface UEFI Capsule 390.3279.768.0 Resolves an issue where the CPU will throttle down to .4GHz, and *improves the Battery Smart Charging reliability.

Surface Pro X firmware update changelog

Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.1080.0000 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface UEFI 3.517.140.0 Enables the Eye Contact feature, addresses security updates, and addresses display scale issues. Qualcomm(R) Hexagon(TM) 690 DSP 1.0.1130.0000 Enables the Eye Contact feature. Qualcomm(R) Power Management 1.0.0980.0000 Enables the Eye Contact feature. Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP 1.0.1120.0000 Enables the Eye Contact feature. Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP 1.0.1120.0000 Enables the Eye Contact feature. Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP 1.0.1120.2 Enables the Eye Contact feature. Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP 1.0.1120.2 Enables the Eye Contact feature. Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP 1.0.1120.2 Enables the Eye Contact feature. Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.1120.0000 Enables the Eye Contact feature. Surface Camera AVStream Mini Driver 1.0.1120.2 Enables the Eye Contact feature. Surface Camera Front Sensor Driver Extension 1.0.1120.2 Enables the Eye Contact feature. Surface Camera Rear Sensor Driver Extension 1.0.1120.2 Enables the Eye Contact feature. Surface Pro X CDSP Subsystem Bus Device Extension 1.0.1160.0000 Enables the Eye Contact feature. Surface Pro X Power Engine Plug-in Device 1.0.1130.0000 Enables the Eye Contact feature. Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP 1.0.1120.0000 Enables the Eye Contact feature and the resolves Camera App crash. Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP 1.0.1120.0000 Enables the Eye Contact feature and resolves the Camera App crash. Surface Camera Aux Sensor Driver Extension 1.0.1120.2 Enables the Eye Contact feature and resolves the Camera App crash. Surface Integration Service Device 6.83.139.0 Improves the Power status UI. Surface SMF 11.2.0.1 Improves device stability and performance. Qualcomm(R) Hexagon(TM) 690 DSP 1.0.1130.0000 Resolves bluescreen error state. Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU 26.18.1180.0000 Resolves Edge performance scenario. Surface Pro X Sensors Subsystem Bus Device Extension 1.0.710.2 Detection sensor improvement.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest August firmware update on your Surface Book 2 or Surface Pro X, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.