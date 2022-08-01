Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be delighted to know the four games coming to Games with Gold — Calico, ScourgeBringer, Saint’s Row 2, and Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine. Available for only a limited time, these games will be accessible to the said members, in addition to Game Pass Ultimate members’ access to over 100 high-quality games.

Calico

$11.99 ERP: Available August 1 to 31

There’s a run-down cat café in the middle of the town, and it is your task to rebuild it. But don’t worry; this job is not meant to be a stressful task for you. Calico features a laid-back, low-stress creative environment that you can explore as you build your café bit by bit. Meet the magical girls and cuddly, fantastical creatures in the place and fill your café with cute furniture, fun decorations, yummy pastries, and adorable animals!

ScourgeBringer

$16.99 ERP: Available August 16 to September 15

The fast-paced free-moving roguelite platformer will put you in the shoes of Kyhra, who needs to save humanity from a mysterious entity wreaking havoc everywhere. Slash your way through a post-apocalyptic world and face enemies and bosses that guard the secrets of the Scourge. But moving forward isn’t that easy: you need the past memories of the earlier explorers to guide you in this journey.

Saint’s Row 2

$9.99 ERP: Available August 1 to 15

The 3rd Street Saints mean a lot to you, but after five years in a coma, you learned that the Saints disbanded with syndicates now reigning in their territory. Your job is to take back what’s rightfully yours in this open-world adventure that will give you a taste of humor, violence, and respect.

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine

$14.99 ERP: Available August 16 to 31

Pull off the greatest heist of the century in Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine. Form the best team of thieves and choose the skills you want to possess in your next project. Do you want to be the Pickpocket, the Locksmith, the Cleaner, or what? Enter the world of crime solo or with friends, and ensure you get all the valuables in each nightclub and yacht you’ll target.