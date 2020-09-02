ASUS announces six new attractive laptops powered by 11th Generation Intel Core processors

ASUS today announced six new attractive laptops powered by 11th Generation Intel Core processors. Thanks to the latest 11th gen Intel Core processors, these laptops deliver impressive performance without compromising on battery life. Also, the new Intel Iris Xe graphics offers almost double the graphics performance when compared to previous gen integrated graphics. These laptops also come with integrated Intel WiFi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 for faster connectivity.

ASUS ZenBook Flip S (UX371)

The ultracompact ZenBook Flip S is the first ASUS laptop to be verified as an Intel Evo platform laptop design3. It is effortlessly portable, measuring just 13.9 mm thin and weighing a mere 1.2 kg[ix]. The superb ultra-vivid 4K UHD OLED NanoEdge PANTONE® Validated color-accurate touchscreen has a wide 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and is VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black-certified for deep blacks and exceptional contrast. It is also TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye care, and for intuitive input it supports the new ASUS Pen active stylus with 4096 pressure levels.

ZenBook Flip S has a luxurious premium design, featuring a prestigious Jade Black finish with contrasting Red Copper diamond-cut highlights and a brushed-aluminum deco bar. The durable precision-engineered 360° ErgoLift hinge allows the laptop to be used in laptop, tablet, stand and tent modes — or anything in between. The ASUS NumberPad 2.0[x] enables fast data entry, and the new edge-to-edge keyboard design provides space for convenient extra function keys.

Incredible on-the-go performance is provided by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, combined with up to 16 GB RAM and up to a 1 TB PCIe® 3.0 x4 SSD. For ultimate connectivity, ZenBook Flip S offers two Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and an HDMI port. The high-capacity battery in ZenBook Flip S lasts for up to an amazing 15 hours[xi], enough for even the longest working day.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363)

Measuring just 13.9 mm thin and weighing only 1.3 kg9, the compact ZenBook Flip 13 has a precision-engineered 360° ErgoLift hinge that allows versatile usage modes: laptop, tablet, tent, stand, or anything in between. It also automatically lifts and tilts the new edge-to-edge keyboard for comfortable typing and improved system cooling.

With a high-capacity 67 Wh battery that can deliver up to 14 hours[xii] of operation on a single charge, ZenBook Flip 13 is perfect for today’s work-anywhere lifestyles. ZenBook Flip 13 supports fast charging with the supplied 65-watt charger, and ASUS USB-C® Easy Charge allows users to take advantage of a wide range of standard USB-C or USB-C Power Delivery (PD) chargers.

ZenBook Flip 13 features up to a sleek NanoEdge FHD OLED touchscreen that is fully compatible with the newly designed ASUS Pen. The display supports 4096 pressure levels, ensuring enhanced precision and sensitivity for more natural-feeling stylus input.

For silky-smooth performance, ZenBook Flip 13 is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of RAM. For storage, it supports up to a 1 TB PCIe 3.0 SSD.

ASUS ZenBook S (UX393)

ZenBook S is a premium ultraportable 13.9-inch laptop with a brand-new 3:2 aspect-ratio form factor. It is 15.7 mm thin, 1.35 kg9 light, and exquisitely constructed, with a compact, tough all-metal unibody that premieres an exciting new productivity-enhancing shape. It is built around an amazing 3.3K (3300 x 2200) NanoEdge PANTONE Validated touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio that fits more on the screen, providing a larger visual workspace and reducing the need for scrolling. A high-capacity 67 Wh battery with fast-charge support gives ZenBook S up to 12 hours[xiii] of autonomy.

The elegant new Jade Black livery features contrasting Red Copper diamond-cut highlights, and a special off-center ASUS logo on the lid adds to the visual appeal of the design. A precision-engineered ErgoLift hinge ensures a comfortable typing position on the spacious edge-to-edge keyboard, along with improved cooling airflow.

For outstanding on-the-go performance, ZenBook S is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, with up to 16 GB RAM and up to a 1 TB PCIe 3.0 x4 M.4 SSD. It features full-size HDMI and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, along with two ultrafast and versatile Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and a MicroSD card reader.

The latest version of the MyASUS software portal allows users to get the most out of their laptop and smartphone, and the ASUS NumberPad 2.010 provides easy numeric data entry. An infrared (IR) camera allows convenient face login with Windows Hello.

ASUS ZenBook 14 Ultralight (UX435EAL/EGL)

Weighing as little as 980 g9, ZenBook 14 Ultralight combines the ultimate portability with effortless performance and pure elegance, making it the go-to choice for highly-mobile users.

ZenBook 14 Ultralight is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics (UX435EAL) or NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 discrete graphics (UX435EGL).

For immersive visuals, ZenBook 14 Ultralight is equipped with a four-sided frameless 100% sRGB NanoEdge display, featuring ultraslim bezels that give it a 92% screen-to-body ratio.

ZenBook 14 Ultralight is designed to deliver a superb user experience, with the optional ASUS NumberPad10 for easy data entry, an ErgoLift hinge for a comfortable typing experience, and a comprehensive set of I/O ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, standard HDMI 2.0, and a microSD card reader. It also includes ultrafast Intel WiFi 6 (802.11ax) wireless connectivity that is enhanced with ASUS WiFi Master technology.

ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

ASUS ExpertBook B9 features a sleek precision-crafted minimalist chassis that is 880 g light for premium portability. It is built for travel with all-day battery life, and the dual-storage design, a full set of I/O ports, innovative ASUS NumberPad10, and proximity sensor improve on-the-go work efficiency. Constructed solidly with magnesium-lithium alloy and extra structural rigidity, it meets ultra-demanding US MIL-STD 810H US military standards, and enterprise-grade security ensures that confidential data is kept safe.

ExpertBook B9 is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and superfast Intel WiFi 6, providing quick and responsive computing, network, and graphical performance. Dual SSDs support RAID 0 and RAID 1 technology, providing options for faster data transfer or secure data backup. Advanced video conferencing solutions include AI noise-canceling audio for crystal-clear sound and ASUS WiFi Master technology for stable network connections. ExpertBook B9 includes a user-friendly accessory box that can also be used as a laptop stand. Highly portable, powerful, and tough, ExpertBook B9 is the ideal partner for the corporate world.

ASUS ZenBook 14 (UX435EA/EG)

ZenBook 14 is an all-new ultraportable laptop that combines superb performance and effortless portability with timeless good looks. Weighing as little as 1.19 kg9, ZenBook 14 includes the revolutionary ASUS ScreenPad for enhanced productivity, and is powered by up to 11th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics (UX435EA) or NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics (UX435EG).

This latest addition to the ZenBook Classic series also boasts a full array of I/O ports: two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, standard HDMI 2.0, microSD card reader, and an audio jack. ZenBook 14 provides a four-sided frameless NanoEdge display with a remarkable 92% screen-to-body ratio, and is available in two distinctive new shades – Pine Grey and Lilac Mist.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 (UX564)

ZenBook Flip 15 is distinctive, sophisticated, and versatile. The stunning 4K UHD OLED NanoEdge high-contrast touchscreen is PANTONE Validated for color accuracy, TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye care, provides 100% DCI-P3 color gamut with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and features a precision-engineered 360° ErgoLift hinge. The sleek and ultracompact design gives ZenBook Flip 15 an immersive 90% screen-to-body ratio. It supports the ASUS Pen active stylus with 4096 pressure levels, is fine-tuned with ASUS WiFi Master technology for stable network connections, and delivers comprehensive connectivity with multiple I/O ports, including Thunderbolt 4 USB-C. An 11th Generation Intel Core processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti gaming-grade graphics accelerate on-the-go productivity and creativity. ZenBook Flip 15 is a dynamic creative partner, combining flexible performance with effortless mobility.

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470)

VivoBook Flip 14 is a boldly styled convertible touchscreen laptop with a 360° hinge that allows it to be used in laptop, stand, tent and tablet modes — or anything in between. It also supports the ASUS Pen active stylus for accurate input and writing with a natural, responsive feel.

Everything is a breeze with VivoBook Flip 14, thanks to the power of up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16 GB of memory, up to a 1 TB PCIe SSD, and comprehensive I/O connectivity—including Thunderbolt 4 USB-C. It is also full of personality, sporting a sleek Indie Black and Transparent Silver finish and a color-blocked Enter key with yellow edges and text. The compact VivoBook Flip 14 is the perfect on-the-go laptop for productivity or entertainment, anywhere.

ASUS ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425)

ZenBook 13 (UX325) and ZenBook 14 (UX425) are two new-generation 13.3-inch and 14-inch ultraportable laptops in the ZenBook Classic series. ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 are even thinner and lighter than the previous generation. ZenBook 13 weighs just 1.07 kg9 and both models are a mere 13.9 mm thin, but uniquely for such an ultrathin design they offer comprehensive I/O capabilities, including full-size HDMI and USB Type-A ports in addition to Thunderbolt 4 USB-C and a microSD card reader. They are the world’s thinnest 13.3-inch and 14-inch laptops to offer such comprehensive and versatile connectivity[xiv].

Compact four-sided NanoEdge displays offer up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio for immersive visuals, with the option of an ultra-low power 1-watt display[xv] that maximizes battery life. The user experience is also fully updated, featuring ASUS NumberPad10 2.0, up to 21 hours[xvi] of battery life, a new edge-to-edge keyboard design, ErgoLift hinge mechanisms, and IR cameras for fast face-recognition. ZenBook 13 and 14 are available in two sophisticated new colors, Pine Grey and Lilac Mist.

Powered by 11th Generation Intel Core processors with up to 32 GB RAM, ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 make light work of multitasking, productivity, and entertainment. Up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2 SSDs and the latest WiFi 6 (802.11ax) round off the specifications for superb all-round performance.

ASUS VivoBook S13/S14/S15 (S333/S433/S533)

VivoBook S13 (S333), S14 (S433), and S15 (S533), are a series of ultraportable 13-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch laptops that strike the perfect balance between personality and performance, and feature a new and bolder look. VivoBook S laptops are distinctively styled with diamond-cut edges and metallic textured finishes, and are available in multiple colors that have been chosen to reflect the user’s personality. They also provide style on the inside with an Enter key with color-blocked edges. In addition to a unique design and sleek looks, the new VivoBooks are powered by up to 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB RAM, and a large-capacity PCIe SSD with Intel® Optane™ Memory H10 that provides superfast storage. It also offers comprehensive I/O connectivity, including Thunderbolt 4 USB-C.

ASUS VivoBook 14/15 (K413/K513/X413/X513)

The VivoBook 14/15 series features vivid, colorful laptops built for productivity and entertainment. VivoBook X413 and X513 models offer an all-plastic chassis in Dreamy White, Cobalt Blue, or Bespoke Black, while K413 and K513 models have a metal lid design and come in Hearty Gold, Indie Black, or Transparent Silver. Powered by up to 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB RAM, WiFi 6, and a large-capacity PCIe SSD, VivoBook 14 and 15 laptops empower users with supreme productivity. The unique ASUS NumberPad 2.010 on VivoBook 14 makes number-crunching tasks easy and efficient, a color-blocked Enter key adds a touch of style, and the dual-storage design of VivoBook 15 delivers the superfast data-access speeds of an SSD combined with the large capacity of an HDD.