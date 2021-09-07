In an effort to make the process of Windows 11 update rollout smooth, Microsoft won’t provide support for old hardware. The software giant is confirmed to provide support for some 7th gen CPUs, all 8th gen CPUs, and newer ones, but you don’t have to disappoint as older chips are also confirmed to run Windows 11. However, you won’t get the update via Windows updates, instead, you’ll have to download the official ISO file of the OS.

As we near the Windows 11 release date, Windows OEMs will start pushing necessary updates to their products to make sure no hardware issues play spoilsport during installation. Asus has already started pushing BIOS updates for some motherboards running Intel CPUs older than the ones specified by Microsoft(via WindowsLatest). The laptop manufacturer has already released a Windows 11-ready BIOS update for a number of Z270 motherboards, including ROG MAXIMUS IX FORMULA, ROG STRIX Z270F GAMING, for Intel 6th and 7th gen processors. In the BIOS update changelog, Asus categorically stated that, after installing the update, the users will require to make no changes to the UEFI BIOS to install the upcoming major version of Windows.

However, the development of the BIOS update for ROG STRIX Z270F GAMING motherboard is currently in the beta stage. “Support Windows 11 by default, no settings changes required in the UEFI BIOS. Please note that this is a beta BIOS version of the motherboard which is still undergoing final testing before its official release,” the changelog reads.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has plans to release the stable version of Windows 11 on October 5.