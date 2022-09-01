ASUS announces new Windows 11 Zenbook 17 Fold foldable tablet

ASUS has announced ZenBook 17 Fold, a Windows 11-powered foldable tablet. Certified by Intel Evo, the ZenBook 17 Fold is designed to achieve the ideal balance between mobility and productivity in the modern lifestyle.

Thanks to its versatility, the foldable tablet can be used in Desktop mode using a Bluetooth keyboard and in Laptop mode using a virtual keyboard. The official specifications are given below to help you learn more about the new tablet.

ZenBook 17 Fold specifications

The ZenBook 17 Fold features a large 17.3-inch 2.5K OLED touchscreen with an aspect ratio of 4:3. The display can fold in the middle to create two 12.5-inch displays with screen resolutions of 1920 by 1280 and an aspect ratio of 3:2. The display is TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue-light emissions and flicker-free operation. It also has a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for vivid colors. The new foldable tablet from ASUS is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core™ i7-1250U processor coupled with Intel Iris® Xe graphics, 16 GB RAM, and a fast 1 TB PCIe® SSD.

The foldable tablet features a precision-engineered 180° hinge, which underwent over 30,000 open-and-close cycles to test whether it can withstand the torture. As ASUS has pointed out in its official blog post, if you open and close the laptop six times per day, its hinge will not have any issues in a lifespan of over nine years.

Other noteworthy features include two convenient USB-C® Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, a long-lasting 75 Wh battery, fast-charging support, a powerful Harman Kardon-certified quad-speaker, and Dolby Atmos audio system. Also, it packs a 5 MP AI webcam with ASUS 3D Noise Reduction for good quality video calls, fast face login, thanks to the HD infrared camera that works with ASUS AdaptiveLock and the new Intel Visual Sensing Controller chip.

ZenBook 17 Fold price and availability

The new foldable tablet from ASUS is not cheap. The ZenBook 17 Fold costs a cool $3,499. It will be available globally in the Q4 of 2022.