Three top-rated games are included in Free Play Days, which started yesterday and will last until Sunday, February 27 at 11:59 p.m. PST. These games, which are offered for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, are as follows:

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Standard Edition ($59.99 SRP) at 60% off: $24.00

Deluxe Edition ($59.99 SRP) at 60% off: $32.00

This open-world action-adventure game will let players dive into the world of chaos as the Viking raider, Eivor Varinsdottir, who will lead other Vikings in a chaotic war against Anglo-Saxon kingdoms. Using dual-wield powerful weapons, gamers have to survive the war and attain victory.

The Escapists 2

Standard Edition ($21.99 SRP) at 75% off: $5.50

Your wits will be tested in The Escapists 2 as players who will serve as prisoners who secretly plot ways to escape the world’s toughest prison. Encounter different challenges in each prison you’ll face and try your best to find routes using scarce tool resources. You can go solo to test your inner con, conspire with three more friends, or challenge them to see who can perform this great escape the fastest. Whatever mode you choose, nonetheless, this thrilling, sandbox strategy experience will certainly excite anyone.

Train Sim World 2

Standard Edition ($29.99 SRP) at 60% off: $12.00

Rush Hour – London Commuter Route Add-On ($29.99 SRP) at 50% off: $15.00

Always wanted to handle a train? The Train Sim World 2 will give you a realistic experience mastering the iconic locomotives. Enter this world to get your hands on DB ICE 3M, CSX AC4400CW, and Bakerloo Line! Plus, use in-game tools to design your own unique liveries and scenarios via Creators Club.

To start playing, just find and install the games on Xbox.com. Once you’re at the Store, make sure you are signed in to allow installation with your Xbox Live Gold membership. When you’re ready to download the console, just check on the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One by clicking on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and entering the Gold member area. This will allow you to get the game and other editions at a time-limited discount.