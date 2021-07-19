Zoom has announced that it has acquired Five9, a provider of intelligent cloud contact centre services, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $14.7 billion.

Five9 is a pioneer of cloud-based contact centre software. Its highly scalable and secure cloud contact centre delivers a comprehensive suite of easy-to-use applications that allows management and optimization of customer interactions across many different channels. The acquisition is expected to help enhance Zoom’s presence with enterprise customers and allow it to accelerate its long-term growth opportunity by adding the $24 billion contact centre market.

The expansion of the Zoom platform is expected to compensate for the waning need for video conferencing as businesses return to work.

“We are continuously looking for ways to enhance our platform, and the addition of Five9 is a natural fit that will deliver even more happiness and value to our customers,” said Eric S. Yuan, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Zoom. “Enterprises communicate with their customers primarily through the contact centre, and we believe this acquisition creates a leading customer engagement platform that will help redefine how companies of all sizes connect with their customers.”

Zoom’s acquisition of Five9 is complementary to the growing popularity of its Zoom Phone offering. Zoom Phone is a modern, cloud phone system that offers a digital alternative to legacy phone offerings, enabling organizations to connect and interact in new and convenient ways to keep businesses moving.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2022, is subject to approval by Five9 stockholders, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions. Following the close of the transaction, Five9 will be an operating unit of Zoom and Rowan Trollope will become a President of Zoom and continue as CEO of Five9, reporting to Eric Yuan.