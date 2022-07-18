Here comes another game-filled week for Xbox fans, so ready your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Game Pass now! Here are the thrilling games to play this July 18 to 22!

As Dusk Falls

July 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Two families are still stuck in the mistakes of the past in this original interactive drama. Watch how their entangled lives revolve around betrayal, sacrifice, and resilience through each choice you will make.

Endling – Extinction is Forever

July 19

Humans are truly the biggest parasites on Earth. Nature and the wildlife have witnessed it. It is your chance to see it through the eyes of a mother fox. Step into her world, be the mother of her cubs and ensure they all survive the destructive force of humans and pollution.

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

July 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Experience a new racing adventure with Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels. Here, you’ll enjoy the new Horizon Hot Wheels Park set in the clouds above Mexico. There are also 80 unique, snappable track pieces and 10 amazing new cars to try, such as the 2021 Hennessey Venom F5 and the iconic 2000 Hot Wheels Deora II.

Gloom and Doom

July 19 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Gloom and Doom follows the story of a depressed wraith who needs to hunt demons in order to earn his way back into heaven. Help him fulfill this destiny by meeting different characters along the way. But be careful; each decision you make will hugely impact the story, leading to one of seven endings.

Hazel Sky

July 20 – Xbox One X Enhanced

A young engineer named Shane was sent to an island far away from home to pass the trials and return as an Engineer. Guide him in his ways of exploring the beautiful world by jumping, climbing, swinging, and sliding through different obstacles, and hopefully, attain his desires.

Seduction: A Monk’s Fate

July 20 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Control a monk in this side-scrolling action and classic adventure storytelling game as he enters a dark and surreal realm. Searching for the truth about the past of his monastery, he would face dangers and insidious entities. But is he ready to uncover the truth about the place and the people he’s trusting?

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle

July 21

Yearning for the classic arcade games you always love to play? The Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle will give you everything you need. Check out what’s new in this bundle, where you can get a great deal on 30 additional Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium titles.

Hell Pie

July 21 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Satan is very particular about his favorite, infamous birthday pie. And you, as Nate, the Demon of Bad Taste, are tasked with gathering the disgusting ingredients for the pie in this 3D platformer game.

Aery – Vikings

July 22 – Xbox One X Enhanced

Aery is taking you on another journey in Aery – Vikings. Control a beautiful bird again in this story-driven 3D flight exploration game as you search for Valhalla.

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again x2

July 22

The original “pixel comic” graphic style remains in this game, but the X2 means you are getting more artifacts, objects, locations, enemies, bosses, easter eggs, and booby traps! So go and kill the dragons, save the cats, and kiss the Princess!

Severed Steel

July 22

Set foot in a superstructure full of bad guys in Severed Steel, a single-player FPS offering a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, and a unique one-armed protagonist. Face enemies and eradicate all of them in a brutal way that will make you feel like a real badass in your world.