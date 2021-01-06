Dishonored developer Arkane Studios is already working on a new unannounced project.

Currently working on the PlayStation 5 timed exclusive Deathloop, Arkane Studios’ Harvey Smith has revealed that the studio is already deep in development on their next title.

Speaking to Vandal, Smith explained that he’s not currently working on Deathloop instead working “on something else, working with the guys who made Dishonored and Prey.”

“Dinga Bakaba [game director] and Sébastien Mitton [art director] are with them [at Lyon], but I worked with them on Dishonored 1 from Austin,” Smith said.

“We collaborated between Lyon and Austin for the first Dishonored and then for Dishonored 2 I moved to Lyon and was there for four years. Raph stayed in Austin and worked at Prey with Ricardo Bare and Susan Kath and the people I’m working with now. At the end of Dishonored 2 I went back to Austin.

Arkane Studios is currently set to become one of Microsoft’s first-party studios as part of the $7.5 billion acquisition of Zenimax Media. While the as-of-yet unreleased Deathloop will not be an Xbox exclusive due to pre-existing deals, there is a possibility that future games from the studio will be.