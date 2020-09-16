Apple, of course, own Beats, famous for their over the ear headphones, but the company is also working on their own version, called Airpods Studio.

The device, code name B515, has now been exposed by Jon Prosser, who has posted their own render.

AirPods Studio

(codename: B515) – High quality leather / metal

– Magnetic ear cups

– Reversible – detects R/L ear

– No headphone jack

– USBC port These are the renders we were making in order to protect the source. pic.twitter.com/6Abg2TgxiZ — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 16, 2020

The Bluetooth headphones are USB-C powered, have magnetic cups, are reversible and will automatically detect whether they are on your left or right, and will be constructed from high-end materials like metal and leather.

The device will likely feature active noise cancellation.

No further details have been revealed, but it seems likely they will be rather expensive.

