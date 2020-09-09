Apple will not allow users to sign into Epic Games accounts using “Sign In with Apple”

After removing Fortnite from the App Store, Apple today informed Epic that it will not allow users to sign into Epic Games accounts using “Sign In with Apple” as soon as September 11, 2020. This is an insane move from Apple, and it will discourage developers from implementing Sign In with Apple” inside their apps and games. If you have previously used “Sign In with Apple”, you need to update your Epic Games account email address and password immediately so that you can still login after September 11, 2020.

According to Epic Games support article, here’s how you can update Epic Games account email address and password:

Login to the Epic Games General Settings page with your Apple ID and update your email address to reflect your current email address.

If you were unable to update your email address prior to “Sign In with Apple” support ending and are no longer seeing “Sign In with Apple” as a login option, we still may be able to recover your account manually. Please click “CONTACT US” below and provide us with the verification code that was in the email you received about this (the email subject line is: “IMPORTANT! Epic Games account update required for continued access”). The verification code you received should look like this: ABC-123-DEF

Source: Epic