Apple today confirmed that it will have a special event on September 10th. You can watch the Apple Special Event September 2020 live from the Steve Jobs Theatre from 1PM PDT on Sep 10th. Apple is expected to announce their next generation iPhone, next generation Apple Watch and more at the event.

Note: After publishing the announcement, Apple has now removed the post from its website. We are not sure why Apple removed the post after several minutes.

Source: Soybeys