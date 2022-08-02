Apple Watch Series 7 is not a Watch 6 with a bigger display; it’s much more than that. It comes with many exciting new colors, and more importantly, users get genuinely useful features such as the ability to monitor ECG and blood oxygen levels. While the Watch Series 7 is not cheap, Amazon offers a heavy discount on the wearable, so buyers don’t feel like spending a fortune on it.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is now available at $279.99 on Amazon. This is a huge 30% saving, which is rare on popular brands on Amazon. At launch, the Watch Series 7 was priced at $399, meaning you can get it at a much lower price than those who bought it early. However, it is worth noting that the discount is available on the 41mm model with only GPS. You choose your favorite color and still get the 30% discount, as the offer is available on all the color options.

You can check out some of the key features of the Apple Watch Series 7 below.

Apple Watch Series 7 key features

Sensors and apps to measure your blood oxygen and take an ECG

Larger, Always-On Retina display

Track your sleep

Fall detection as a safety feature

Advanced sensors that track all the ways you move and measure your favorite workouts

It works seamlessly with your other Apple devices and services, including AirPods, Mac, Apple Pay, and iPhone.

It comes with three months of Apple Fitness+ for free

Are you planning to buy the Watch Series 7? If yes, you can buy Apple Watch Series 7 at a discounted price here from Amazon.