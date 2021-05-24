Apple TV app now supports Dolby Vision on Xbox Series XIS

Last year, Apple TV app was released for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. The Apple TV app gives you access to thousands of shows and movies from one convenient app, allowing you to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, brand-new and popular movies, and personalized entertainment recommendations.

Today, Microsoft announced that Xbox users can start to use Dolby Vision enabled on the Apple TV app. With this support, you can enjoy “Ted Lasso,” “Mythic Quest,” “For All Mankind,” “See,” and “The Mosquito Coast”shows in Dolby Vision on your Xbox Series X|S consoles. It is important to note that Apple TV app already supports Dolby Atmos.

Here’s how you can enjoy Dolby Vision on Apple TV app on Xbox:

To start experiencing it with a Dolby Vision compatible TV, you need to have “Allow Dolby Vision” enabled and checked in Settings > General > TV & display options > Video Modes on your console.

You can also confirm if content is available in Dolby Vision by looking for the Dolby Vision logo at the bottom of the Movie / Show’s description page in the Apple TV app or during playback by pressing the B button on your controller.

Source: Microsoft