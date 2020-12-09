Apple is all set to launch a premium subscription service called Apple Fitness+ on December 14. But before that, the Cupertino-based tech giant has started selling a few exercise gear, including a $120 yoga mat from Manduka, via its online store.

For those unaware, Apple Fitness+ is a fitness program that will “brings studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV,” Apple Watch owner will be provided with real-time metrics, including heart rate and total calories burned, on the screen. The premium subscription service will cost you $9.99 / £9.99 / AU$14.99 per month, or $79.99 / £79.99 / AU$119.99 per year, and it will be available in the US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK.

Coming back to the exercise gears, Apple is selling as many as three fitness accessories, which include Manduka 6 mm Performance Yoga Mat, Manduka eKOlite Yoga Mat, and Manduka Cork Yoga Block. Of these, the most expensive one is the 6mm Performance Yoga Mat, costing $119.95 / £109.95 / AU$229.95. Manduka eKOlite Yoga Mat and Manduka Cork Yoga Block set you back $77.95 / £74.95 / AU$149.95 and $19.95 / £21.95 / AU$39.95 respectively.

The Cupertino-based tech company is currently selling these three exercise gears, but it will surely add more items to the list in the coming days. It’s likely that we’ll see a host of new fitness accessories on Apple’s online store on the launch date of the company’s Fitness+ subscription service.

via MacRumors; Techradar