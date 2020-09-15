Apple One subscription bundle announced

Apple today announced Apple One, a new way to get all of Apple’s subscription services in one simple plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud. Apple One will be available in the following three tiers:

Individual includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month.

includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month. Family includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Premier, where available, includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

Apple One also comes with a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have.

Pricing and Availability

Starting this fall, the Apple One Individual and Family plans will be available in over 100 countries and regions. The Premier plan will be available in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US, where Apple News+ is available, and Apple Fitness+ will join later this year.

Once subscribed, customers can enjoy the services included with Apple One on any platform where the services are available.

The Apple One Individual plan offers a savings of over $6 per month, while the Family plan offers a savings of over $8 per month, and the Premier plan offers a savings of over $25 per month. Savings based on standard monthly pricing.