Apple discourages powerful web apps in the name of privacy

In order to promote its own App Store, Apple is known for discouraging web apps. Even though PWAs (Progressive Web Application) are gaining popularity among developers, it is difficult to deliver a high quality PWA for Apple devices due to OS level restrictions. At WWDC last week, Apple has announced that it won’t support several Web APIs that enables developers to build powerful web apps. For example, Apple won’t allow web apps to use Bluetooth, NFC and proximity sensor.

Apple has announced that the following Web APIs will not be supported by Safari.

Apple is claiming that it won’t support the above APIs due to privacy issues. According to Apple, these APIs will allow online advertisers and data analytics firms to fingerprint users and their devices.

WebKit’s first line of defense against fingerprinting is to not implement web features which increase fingerprintability and offer no safe way to protect the user.

Do you agree with Apple’s strategy to not implement web standards due to fingerprinting issues? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Source: ZDNet