While Apple would like to pretend their new ARM-based Macbooks can stand toe-to-toe with Intel-based devices, we all know the real strength of ARM laptops are low power usage, which allows for the creation of thin and light laptops which nevertheless have great battery life.

In a seeming acknowledgement of this truth, Apple is reportedly reviving its 12-inch MacBook, cancelled in 2017, with a new A14X ARM processor.

The laptop, code-named Tonga, will reportedly weight less than 1 kg, and will still have 15-20 hours battery life.

The laptop is set to be produced by TSMC, according to the China Times and will be released by the end of the year.

Apple has made its intention to transition completely to its own-designed ARM processors over the next 3 years. Besides the 12-inch device, Apple is also expected to release a 13.3 inch MacBook Pro at the end of the year or early next year.

via Neowin, MacRumors