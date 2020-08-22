With phone sales flagging Apple is really turning the screws up on companies (and by extension their customers) in an effort to extract more money from iPhone owners.

The latest victim is WordPress.com, which offers an iOS app which lets users acquire and manage free websites on their service.

On Twitter, the founder of the company, Matt Mullenweg, revealed that Apple was blocking updates to their iOS app until WordPress added functionality to the app which would allow users to purchase premium websites, from which Apple would then take a 30% cut.

Heads up on why @WordPressiOS updates have been absent… we were locked by App Store. To be able to ship updates and bug fixes again we had to commit to support in-app purchases for .com plans. I know why this is problematic, open to suggestions. Allow others IAP? New name? — Matt Mullenweg (@photomatt) August 21, 2020

WordPress has agreed to kiss the ring and comply with Apple’s demands, but this will, in the end, result in the company being less profitable and/or viable.

Apple appears to be under the impression that they deserve a cut of the success of any company that has an app on its platform, even when the company has been making efforts to transact elsewhere, and it is ultimately the end-user which will pay the price.

Hopefully, the current antitrust action against the company in USA and Europe will result in effective action, up to and including breaking off the hardware and operating system side of the company from the service side of the company, which should once again allow for effective competition.

