Apple iPhone 13 features revealed in new report

Next month, Apple is expected to reveal its iPhone 13 lineup. Apple will be retaining the display sizes with the upcoming iPhone 13 series. Apple will be introducing a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 13 models, and 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro models. Today, Bloomberg revealed the key features of this upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, read about them below.
- Three new camera features.
- Portrait video recording (Already found in Android flagship devices including Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra)
- Ability to record video in Apple’s own higher-quality format called ProRes
- A new filters-like system that improves the look and colors of photos
Apart from the above new camera feature, the new iPhones will get relatively modest upgrades. As expected, Apple will include a faster A15 chip with improved performance and better efficiency. Also, the iPhone 13 series is expected to feature a smaller notch and a high refresh rate display for smoother scrolling experience.
Source: Bloomberg
