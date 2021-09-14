Apple announces new iPad Mini with all-new design, improved performance and more

Deals

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G(renewed) now at $379 Amazon is offering a great discount on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S20(renewed) smartphone. Although more than a year old, the smartphone is still quite capable and powerful. Samsung ...

Deal Alert: All-new Amazon Echo Show 5(2nd gen) is $30 cheaper today The all-new Amazon Echo Show 5(2nd gen) is now available at discounted price at Amazon. It’s now available at a price point of $54.99, down from $84.99 — that’s $30 cheaper tha...

Deal Alert: Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds now available for $180 Jabra is known for its quality earbuds, and one of its truly wireless earbuds is now selling at a discounted price. The Jabra Elite Active 75t is now available at a price point of $180.32, d...

Deal Alert: The 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is $200 cheaper today The 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Intel variant(i7+16GB+512GB) is now available at $1,799, down from $1,999 — a straight $200 discount! The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 is also selling at...

Deal Alert: Acer Swift X with Ryzen 7 5800U CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU and 16GB ... Back in May, Acer announced the new Swift X ultrathin-and-light laptop. Amazon US is now selling a fairly high-spec version of this laptop for just $999. For $999, you will get Ryzen 7 5800U...

Deal Alert: Amazon Echo Show 5(1st gen) is $35 cheaper today Amazon Echo Show 5 is one of the best smart displays that you can buy right now. And what’s even better is the fact that it’s available at discounted price at Amazon. The first-g...

Deal Alert: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) now available at $30 Amazon’s third-gen Echo Dot is now selling at a discounted price. The smart speaker is now available at a price point of $29.99, down from 39.99. The deal is available for a limited pe...

Deal Alert: Logitech Illuminated Ultrathin Keyboard K740 discounted at Amazon Logitech Illuminated Ultrathin Keyboard K740 is one of the best budget-friendly keyboards that you can buy right now, and what’s even better is that it’s now selling at a discoun...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Pen now available at $68 Amazon is offering a discount of $32 on the purchase of the Microsoft Surface Pen Platinum Model 1776. You can now buy it at a price point of $67.99, down from $99.99 — $32 discount if you...