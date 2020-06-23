Apple iOS 14 can recognize specific sounds and notify you

At WWDC yesterday, Apple announced iOS 14 with several new features including the redesigned home screen experience, improved Siri experience, updated Maps app and more. During the keynote, Apple only highlighted the major features, you can read about them here.

Today, a new feature was revealed in the iOS 14. The new accessibility feature can recognize specific sounds (like baby crying, smoke alarm, water running, etc.) and notify you. If you don’t have a baby monitor, you can now use your iPhone. This new Sound Recognition feature is also supported by Apple Shortcuts app. So, you can create a new shortcut that will execute automatically when a certain sound is recognized.

via: Federico Viticci