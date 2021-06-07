Apple announces iPadOS 15 with improved widgets experience and more

Apple today announced the new iPadOS 15 with several new features including improved widgets, new multitasking features, mentions and tags in Notes app, new Translate app, ability to build apps with Swift Playgrounds and more.
Widgets:
- You can now place widgets anywhere on your iPad home screen.
- New large widget size.
Improved Notes app:
- You can now mention people in your notes. (Similar to Microsoft Word and Google Docs)
- You can now tag your notes and find notes easily using tags.
- Notes is now available throughout the iPadOS and it can be invoked using a simple gesture.
New Translate app:
- Apple Translate app is now available for iPad.
- Translate app now supports automatic translation between languages.
- Translate is now available across iOS, iPadOS and macOS. You can select any text and get translation for the same.
Swift Playground app:
- You can now build apps for iOS and iPadOS using the updated Swift Playground app available for iPad.
Improved multitasking:
- Improved multitasking gestures will allow you to easily switch between different apps and manage the app windows.
Source: Apple
