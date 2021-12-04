Apple makes it clear that the Apple AirTags are not anti-theft tracking devices, but it seems the small trackers are pretty good at assisting car thieves, according to Canadian police.

A news release by the York Regional Police has warned the public that thieves are using AirTags to find the home address of high-value vehicles so they can be stolen from their driveways.

They have investigated 5 such incidents since September 2021 but suspect there are many more further afield.

Thieves reportedly spot target vehicles in parking lots and other public locations and then tag them with AirTags in inconspicuous locations such as the tow hitch or fuel cap.

Despite Apple’s efforts to notify people that they are being tracked by others, the strategy does not always work. The owner of the vehicle may not have an iPhone, may not receive the notification (which does not happen immediately) or may ignore the message.

The police have urged members of the public not to ignore such warnings and to inspect the vehicle for hidden AirTags if they do receive them, and ideally park their cars in a secure location.

See their warning video below:

via Macrumors