Apple is having one of those issues which are only experienced by companies who make great gifts.

Apple users are reporting difficulty in setting up their new iPhones and other gadgets, and it appears the issue is high demand following a great Christmas sales.

We know your mom is eager to have everything working and appreciate you helping to set them up. We are experiencing a high capacity at this time which is impacting your ability to set up iCloud, please try back in a couple of hours. https://t.co/waNYZdXpJm — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) December 25, 2020

The issue does not only affect the setup of new iPhones, but also devices such as the Apple Watch and even the HomePod.

On Twitter, Apple support said they were experiencing “high capacity” (we assume he meant load) which was impacting the end user’s ability to set up iCloud.

On their dashboard the company confirmed iCloud Account and Sign-in issues, saying:

iCloud Account & Sign In – Issue

Yesterday, 9:45 AM – ongoing Some users are affected Users may be experiencing a problem with this service.

Hopefully, the problems have not forced too many Apple network engineers from their homes to fix it.

Have any of our readers run into set-up problems? Let us know below.

via Engadget