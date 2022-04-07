There is a new player in the 3D printer market with the entrance of Anker’s AnkerMake M5. It just made its Kickstarter debut, where it costs $499. The price tag can’t be compared to the prices of other entry-level models, but it presents features that might tickle the taste of additive manufacturing enthusiasts and beginners. In terms of speed and ease of use, the CEO of Anker Innovations, Steven Yang, said that AnkerMake M5 is designed for that.

“3D printers help us imagine a world where ideas and creative concepts can be instantly transformed into physical form. However, the reality is 3D printing can be slow, cumbersome and difficult to figure out,” Yang said. “AnkerMake is committed to removing these pain points so that artists, inventors, hobbyists and DIY enthusiasts can take advantage of a more practical tool to bring their creations to life.”

The new printer promises to cut print times by 70 percent using its 5X faster printing speed with acceleration up to 2500 mm/². Its system is supported by a Y-stepper motor with high-subdivision drivers and two belts to achieve sufficient torque and stability during the printing process. And if you need a more accurate product, you can set it up at 250 mm/s.

AnkerMake M5’s biggest attraction, on the other hand, is probably its AI Camera Recognition System that uses a camera to track the printing process and errors. This means a good deal for those who are tired of keeping an eye on their projects for a long time. The camera itself has a visual recognition that compares the actual print with the design in real-time, allowing it to spot problems. You can also check on the 3D printing process via the AnkerMake app, and it’ll provide you a timelapse of the creation afterward.

Controlling the printer is also possible with the AnkerMake Cloud app, slicing software, or a smart home assistant. It is also armed with HD touchscreen controls, 7×7-point auto-leveling, PEI soft magnetic plate, Broken Material Detection system, and alerts through LED, audio, and app.

As of writing, the AnkerMake M5 has already reached a total of 5,125 backers, amounting to a US$ 3,107,233 million pledge. It is far from its original US$ 50,000 goal, but given its new features, it is not surprising that it gets a warm welcome in the market like this. If you want to join the rally and back this project, you still have 43 days left.