Android 12 is adding a cool accessibility feature which would allow users to control their smartphone using facial gestures such as smiling or raising an eye brow.

The feature would use your front-facing camera to read your facial expressions and enable a variety of features.

Gallery

Your facial expressions could be used to enable scrolling, going to the Home screen, dismiss notifications and more.

Processing takes place on the phone and no data is sent to Google.

While this is a cool feature which would come in handy if our hands are otherwise occupied, Google warns that it is power intensive and should probably only be used when you phone is plugged in and charging.

The feature is part of the current Android 12 beta and can be found in the Accessibility Settings. The APK can be downloaded from XDA-Developers here.

via The Verge