Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 is now rolling out to T-Mobile branded OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The operating system, which is already available for OnePlus 7, 7 Pro and 7T series, is coming to T-Mobile branded OnePlus 7 series of smartphones.

Here’s what’s new

System Upgraded to Android 10 Brand new UI design Enhanced location permissions for privacy New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full Screen Gestures Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Smart display Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Smart Display)

Message Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings -Blocking settings)



While Android 10 isn’t a big release in itself, OnePlus’s optimizations do help mitigate the gestural flaws. The theming system, hidden on Pixels behind developer settings, is also front and center here.

Check out our Android 10 review here for our thoughts on the operating system and check out OnePlus’ instructions for downloading the update here.