It’s once again that time of the week where Epic offers up some games for free, and this week you can pick up both the iconic horror game Amnesia: The Dark Descent and the story-driven crafting ARPG Crashlands for the low low price of nothing.

As a heads up, claiming free games on the Epic Games Store will now require two-factor authentication as part of Epic’s security process. You shouldn’t have to use 2FA for every game you claim, but you will need it to be enabled on your account in order to claim any free game.

You can claim your game(s) through either your browser or through the official Epic Games Launcher. You’ll need an Epic Games account with 2FA enabled, too.

It’s free to sign up for an account and the launcher is also completely free to download. No payment information is required, either.

You’ll need the Epic Launcher to play your free game (and any others acquired through the Epic Games Store) but there’s no rush. Once you’ve claimed your game, it’ll simply wait in your library for you to download whenever you feel like it.

The last remaining memories fade away into darkness. Your mind is a mess and only a feeling of being hunted remains. You must escape. Awake… Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a first person survival horror. A game about immersion, discovery and living through a nightmare. An experience that will chill you to the core. You stumble through the narrow corridors as the distant cry is heard. It is getting closer. Explore… Amnesia: The Dark Descent puts you in the shoes of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about his past. Exploring the eerie pathways, you must also take part of Daniel’s troubled memories. The horror does not only come from the outside, but from the inside as well. A disturbing odyssey into the dark corners of the human mind awaits. A sound of dragging feet? Or is your mind playing tricks on you? Experience… By using a fully physically simulated world, cutting edge 3D graphics and a dynamic sound system, the game pulls no punches when trying to immerse you. Once the game starts, you will be in control from the beginning to the end. There are no cut-scenes or time-jumps, whatever happens will happen to you first hand. Something emerges out of the darkness. It’s approaching. Fast. Survive… Amnesia: The Dark Descent throws you headfirst into a dangerous world where danger can lurk behind every corner. Your only means of defense are hiding, running or using your wits. Do you have what it takes to survive?

You can get Amnesia: The Dark Descent for free by following the link here.

Craft, battle, and quest your way through Crashlands, a story-driven Crafting ARPG overflowing with sass! Become Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker whose latest shipment gets derailed by a chin-strapped alien menace named Hewgodooko, leaving you stranded on an alien planet. As you hustle to retrieve your packages you’ll become enmeshed in a nefarious plot of world domination, which will require all of your wits and both of your glutes to overcome. Learn recipes from the local sentient life, make new friends, uncover ancient secrets and deadly bosses, tame everything and build yourself a home-away-from-home as you learn to thrive on planet Woanope.

You can pick up Crashlands for free by following the link here.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Crashlands will be free until May 7th, at 4pm BST. At that time, they’ll both return to full price, and Death Coming will be going for free instead. Happy gaming!