AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT Graphics Cards are here and AMD promises incredible performance at an affordable price

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT Graphics Cards were present at Gamescom 2023, and AMD promises to deliver incredible performance at an affordable price. The new cards are built on the AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture and will deliver high-refresh 1440p gaming experiences for AAA titles.

Built on the groundbreaking AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture, the new graphics cards provide cutting-edge hardware and software features designed to deliver fully immersive 1440p gameplay at 60+ FPS and significantly better performance-per-dollar compared to the competition across select titles.

Here are their specs:

Model Compute

Units GDDR6 Game

Clock7

(MHz) Boost

Clock8 Memory

Interfaces Infinity

Cache TBP Price

(USD SEP) AMD Radeon

RX 7800 XT 60 16GB 2124 Up to

2430 256-bit 64 MB

(2nd gen) 263W $499 AMD Radeon

RX 7700 XT 54 12GB 2171 Up to

2544 192-bit 48 MB

(2nd gen) 245W $449

As you can see, their prices are more than affordable, and they will be able to deliver a high performance for all the AAA games in the years to come. So, if you plan to build a gaming PC, these cards might just be your choice.

According to AMD, AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics cards will be available from leading board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX and Yeston beginning September 6, 2023. AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics cards will also be available from AMD.com beginning September 6, 2023.

