In benchmarks, Windows 11 generally delivered performance improvements compared to Windows 10, but today AMD warned that with its Ryzen chipsets the exact opposite may occur, with some installations running 10-15% slower than with the older operating system.

AMD reports two issues.

Known Performance Changes Impact Resolution Measured and functional L3 cache latency may increase by ~3X. Applications sensitive to memory subsystem access time may be impacted.

Expected performance impact of 3-5% in affected applications, 10-15% outliers possible in games commonly used for eSports. A Windows update is in development to address this issue with expected availability in October of 2021. UEFI CPPC2 (“preferred core”) may not preferentially schedule threads on a processor’s fastest core. Applications sensitive to the performance of one or a few CPU threads may exhibit reduced performance.

Performance impact may be more detectable in >8-core processors above 65W TDP. A software update is in development to address this issue with expected availability in October of 2021.

One is the increased L3 latency and the other is AMD’s preferred core technology may not properly schedule threads on the actual fastest core.

AMD says a software update is being developed which will address the issue, and that it is expected to be delivered before the end of the month.

Microsoft will presumably not push Windows 11 onto AMD systems until this patch is available, and users using AMD Ryzen devices should probably not force the update using the Windows 11 Installation Assistant.

via the Verge