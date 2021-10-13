Last week AMD confirmed that its Ryzen chipsets had some performance issues with Windows 11, with some installations running 10-15% slower than with the older operating system.

AMD reported two issues. One is the increased L3 latency and the other is AMD’s preferred core technology may not properly schedule threads on the actual fastest core.

AMD says a software update is being developed which will address the issue, and that it is expected to be delivered before the end of the month.

Now we have some more precise timing, courtesy of wccftech , who learned that Microsoft is planning an update for Windows 11 for October 19, and AMD will follow with a driver update on October 21.

Microsoft will presumably not push Windows 11 onto AMD systems until this patch is available, and users using AMD Ryzen devices should probably not force the update using the Windows 11 Installation Assistant.

via DrWindows