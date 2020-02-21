Independent analyst company Canalys today published its report on global cloud infrastructure market in Q4 2019 and full year 2019. As expected, Amazon’s AWS lost cloud market share to Microsoft Azure in 2019. In 2019, Amazon AWS had 32.3% of the market, up from 36% in 2018, and Microsoft Azure had 16.9% of the market, up from 14.2% in 2018. The difference between Azure and AWS reduced from 18.5% in 2018 to 15.4% in 2019. Canalys mentioned in its report that Azure saw $18.1 billion revenue in 2019, nearly half when compared to Amazon’s $34.6 billion revenue.

“Microsoft Azure’s growth rate was higher in the quarter, as it gained traction in enterprise accounts and benefited from its extensive channel reach. Microsoft stepped up its messaging to partners to drive Windows Server 2008 workloads to Azure as support comes to an end,” noted Canalys.

Canalys report also revealed that Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Tencent collectively spent more than $60 billion in 2019 on data center infrastructure.

You can find the full report from the source link below.

Source: Canalys