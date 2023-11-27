Amazon unveils new Thin Client device for cloud-based virtual desktops

<a href="https://alex710723856.survey.fm/windows-copilot-on-release">View Survey</a> <a href="https://alex710723856.survey.fm/windows-copilot-on-release">View Survey</a> Close survey X Is Copilot the best AI companion out there? Help us find out by answering a couple of quick questions! Let's start Microsoft Copilot Survey

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched Amazon WorkSpaces Thin Client, a device aimed to simplify access to cloud-based virtual desktops.

The WorkSpaces Thin Client is a compact, rectangular device based on the Fire TV Cube, an Amazon device used to watch TV shows and movies. It features an eight-core processor with a top speed of 2.2 gigahertz, 2 gigabytes of memory, and a 16-gigabyte storage drive. The device also has USB and HDMI ports that can be used to connect a mouse and a keyboard.

As reported, the WorkSpaces Thin Client ships with an operating system, firmware, and programs specifically developed for virtual desktop use cases.

The WorkSpaces Thin Client will be available starting at $195. AWS plans to sell it via Amazon Business, a version of Amazon’s e-commerce marketplace that’s geared toward organizations rather than consumers.

How does the WorkSpaces Thin Client work?

The WorkSpaces Thin Client works by connecting to the AWS WorkSpaces service over the network. Once the device is connected, users can log in to their virtual desktops and access their applications and data.

Personally, the best aspect of it is that Thin client devices cost less to buy and maintain than traditional laptops and desktops because they require less hardware and software.

This device is a good option for organizations that need to provide their employees with a secure and cost-effective way to access their work applications and data.