Amazon Prime Video finally adds support for multiple profiles

After months of beta testing, Amazon is now rolling out the much awaited profiles feature to Prime Video users globally.

Profiles in Prime Video will allow different members of your family to have their own personalized Prime Video experience. Each profile will have separate recommendations, watch history, season progress and watch list based on individual profile activity. You can have up to six individual profiles within a single Prime Video account. You can also set up child profiles, restricting children from accessing unsafe content.

Prime Video profile creation and management is supported on the following devices:

Mobile/Tablet (Android and iOS). Web (Desktop, mobile web and mShop). Fire Tablets (Gen 10 and above Fire tablets will have profiles). Living Room Devices (Prime Video app on Apple TV Gen 2 & 3, Chromecast). Note: Apple TV Gen 2/3 will only have profile switching. Profile management (create, edit or delete) is currently unavailable. Prime Video app on Fire TV (only Indian customers).

You can download the updated Prime Video app here from App Store and here from Play Store.