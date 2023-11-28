Amazon brings its palm scanning authentication technology to enterprises

Amazon has just revealed that it’s bringing Amazon One Enterprise, the tech giant’s highly accurate identity service that let employees use their palms to authorize entries to enterprises’ buildings, software resources, and other assets, for organizations.

Announced today, Amazon One Enterprise uses palm and vein imagery for biometric matching and delivers an impeccable accuracy rate. It uses advanced optical technology, smart, generative AI, and machine learning together.

“The new service’s palm-recognition technology uses advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a palm signature that is associated with identification credentials like a badge, employee ID, or PIN,” says the company in the official press release.

The service is now available in the US for preview. It’s also designed to be easy to use and manage so that IT and security administrators can easily install Amazon One devices on-site and activate them in the AWS Management Console.

Administrators can also manage all aspects of user authentications in the console, including monitoring the status of installed devices, managing software updates, and getting analytics on user enrollment and usage.

You can sign up on Amazon One’s official website.

Elsewhere in the AI race, Amazon is reportedly building its own language model called Olympus. The ambitious plan reportedly wants to dethrone GPT-4 from OpenAI with 2 trillion parameters, more than OAI’s 1 trillion.