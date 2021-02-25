Amazon’s newfound video game streaming service Amazon Luna has lost its head.

Amazon Luna boss Marc Whitten has left the company in order to pursue a career at the video game engine studio Unity.

Spotted by researcher Matthew Ball, Whitten has updated his LinkedIn page to highlight his move from Amazon to the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Unity.

Just to make this more clear, Head of Amazon's cloud gaming division moved to a gaming business focused on local processing https://t.co/4a3fQqZ4Vv — Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) February 24, 2021

Following the closures at Amazon Luna competitor Google Stadia, it would lead to assumptions that Amazon’s streaming service isn’t doing so hot, but that’s not the full story.

Whitten’s career at Amazon exceeds the past year at Luna. In fact, Whitten’s half-decade of employment at Amazon has covered the entire Entertainment Devices and Services Division.