Amazon is launching new hardware today, and its latest innovation is a new ball-shaped Echo Dot speaker.

The speaker comes in two variants – with and without a clock.

The regular version is $49.99 with the LED clock, which can display the time, temperature and other info, adds an extra $10. Designed for the bedside, it features a Snooze button and reasonable speakers.

The new Echo Dot has all the features of the Echo Plus.

You can pre-order the Echo Dot here and the Echo Dot with Clock here. It will be released on the 5th November.

