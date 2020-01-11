Amazon has been in hot waters for quite a while now, thanks to the various security breaches that the company has suffered. Just a couple of days back, we reported that Amazon-owned Ring fired four employees after they were caught snooping around private customer recordings.

Now Amazon had to come out to defend themselves after multiple outlets reported a data breach. According to a screenshot shared by TechCrunch, Amazon customers have received an email notifying them about a breach. The email said that their email addresses and phone numbers had been leaked “to a third-party in violation of our policies.”

Immediately after the incident, Amazon confirmed that the company has fired an unknown number of employees. Amazon’s spokesperson also confirmed that the company has been in contact with the law enforcement for possible prosecution.

The individuals responsible for this incident have been terminated and we are supporting law enforcement in their prosecution. – Amazon (via Gizmodo)

Amazon’s spokesperson has declined to comment on the matter apart from the statement already given to the media. Amazon hasn’t discussed the impact on the customers or the steps it plans to take in order to prevent this from happening in the future.