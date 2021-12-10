The all-new Amazon Echo Show 5(2nd gen) Kids is once again available at discounted price at Amazon. It’s now available at a price point of $49.99, down from $94.99 — that’s $45 cheaper than the original price. You can check out the product details below.
Amazon Echo Show 5 features
- Make their room the coolest in the house – Kids can ask Alexa to play videos, help with homework, and make video calls to approved contacts – all wrapped in a bright chameleon design.
- Easy-to-use parental controls – Set bedtimes and video time limits, filter content, and review activity.
- Packed with entertainment – The included 1 year of Amazon Kids+ gives kids access to over 15,000 videos, audiobooks, games, music stations, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.
- Ask Alexa for homework help – Kids can ask Alexa to show answers on the display, listen to an Audible book, and more.
- Stay in sync – Make video calls to approved friends and family who have the Alexa app or a supported Echo device with a screen. Use Drop In like an intercom between compatible Echo devices around the house.
- Help make bedtime easier – Kids can set their alarm, get lost in a narrated bedtime story, and turn off compatible smart lights without getting up.
- Designed to protect your family’s privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic/camera off button and a built-in camera shutter.
- Rest easy – Echo Show 5 Kids (not a toy) comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee. If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.

