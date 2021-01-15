Amazon’s Alexa Custom Assistant will allow device makers to create their own digital assistants

Amazon today announced a new solution called Alexa Custom Assistant. Alexa Custom Assistant will allow device makers and service providers to easily create their own intelligent assistants like Alexa, tailored to their brand personality and customer needs. Since Alexa Custom Assistant is built directly on Alexa technology, organizations can take advantage of world class, always-improving voice AI technology, customized with unique wake word, voice, skills, and capabilities.
The Alexa Custom Assistant reduces the cost and complexity of building intelligent assistants into automobiles, consumer electronics, mobile applications, smart properties, video games, and a variety of other digital experiences.
Source: Amazon
