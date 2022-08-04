Microsoft is consistently rolling out new features to its products every month, and Microsoft Teams is one of those that received a handful of improvements and brand-new capabilities in July 2022. Here is a quick summary of what to check on Microsoft Teams, in case you still haven’t noticed the new additions made.
Meetings
- The “Forms” app in Teams is being replaced with a new app called “Polls.” It will allow the easier addition of polls to chats and meetings and access to feedback.
- The poll suggestions pane gets UI improvements. These changes now allow hiding/showing of the side pane, changing the position of the suggested poll list, and showing of poll results view.
- The list of polls you created recently can now be viewed.
- Submitting a response to the poll will be followed by a new animation.
- The poll question type called “Rating” is a new way to provide feedback via scaled symbols.
- Poll result view comes with improvements, like color indication and dynamic results.
Phone and Calling
- Teams for desktop and mobile now allows hiding of calls from the call history list.
- Call recording announcements are now delivered in users’ default language.
- Spectralink Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) device integration with SIP Gateway.
- Common Area Phone license receives enhancements.
Devices
- Extend room reservations or check out of Teams Rooms using the new “Manage” button.
- Users can now turn on and off cameras through Teams-certified peripheral devices.
- Logitech Tap IP (VR0029) and Logi Dock are now Teams-certified devices.
Chat and Collaboration
- LinkedIn integrated with Teams.
- Notify team owners simultaneously by mentioning “@Team Owners,” which is an automatic group.
- Microsoft Teams on iPad is enhanced to be more responsive to screen size, app orientation, and display modes. Teams app bar and canvas align automatically.
Management
- Bulk remove individual policy assignments.
Security, Compliance, and Privacy
- Export API support for Teams message reactions is added.
Teams for Education
- Teams introduces Moodle Learning Management System integration.
Frontline Workers
- Administrators are now allowed to deploy up to 500 teams with 25 users per team using one PowerShell command.
- Test device (camera, microphone, and browser) compatibility and internet connection before virtual appointments.
- UK customers can send and receive Virtual appointment SMS notifications.
Government (Customers in the US GCC, GCC-High, and DoD)
- There is a new “Meetings options” feature for DoD.
- Large Gallery for Teams on VDI in government clouds now allows viewing of up to 49 videos simultaneously in Meetings on VDI. Available for GCC and GCCH.
- Together Mode for Teams on VDI in government clouds.
