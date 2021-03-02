Aliens: Fireteam announced as a co-op third-person shooter

Cold Iron Studios has announced Aliens: Fireteam, a third-person co-op shooter that lets you exterminate the universe’s most dangerous fictional creatures.

Releasing this Summer for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam, Aliens: Fireteam will put players in the boots of the Colonial Marines on one hell of a bug hunt.

Set 23 years after Alien 3, players will take the role of a Colonial Marine soldier aboard the USS Endeavor. As with the best Alien stories, you’ll go to answer a distress call from the outer colonies only to find them overrun with the perfect organism.

Trailer:

Players will take on over 20 different types of enemies including the classic Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani robots across four seperate campaigns designed around co-op and replayability.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the team at Cold Iron Studios on this new chapter in the Alien franchise,” said Josh Valensi, Executive Producer, 20th Century Games. “Aliens: Fireteam expands the story into new corners of the universe, as the Colonial Marines aboard the USS Endeavor desperately battle to survive a universe of sinister corporate secrets, ancient alien ruins, and deadly Xenomorph legions. Alien fans should prepare for a Xenomorph fight like no other.”