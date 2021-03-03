You could control your Xbox with Alexa since 2018, but now you can also run Alexa on your Xbox, and control your smart home from your games console.

The Alexa for Xbox app has shown up in the Microsoft Store. The app brings the top Alexa features to your TV, such as playing music, view your Smart Home cameras, manage your shopping list, and more.

Gallery

Example commands include:

“Alexa, launch <Game Name>.”

“Alexa, turn on <Xbox Name>.”

“Alexa, play a song by <artist name> on <Xbox Name>.”

“Alexa, show me the front door camera on <Xbox Name>.”

“Alexa, show me my shopping list on <Xbox Name>.”

The app unfortunately still requires an Amazon Echo or other compatible Alexa device nearby to facilitate the feature.

Alexa for Xbox can be found in the Store here.

via WalkingCat